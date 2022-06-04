PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forty years ago, “Cats” opened on Broadway and ran for 18 years. It returned to Broadway in 2016 for another lengthy run.

Now, the touring production of Cats is coming to the Keller Auditorium from June 21-26. And one of the featured performers is from Camas.

Tayler Harris plays Grizabella in this production of Cats. She went to college in South Carolina and studied in Italy for a semester. She’s previously appeared in Much Ado About Nothing, Letters to Our Sons and Godspell. She also plans to release her first EP this year.

Tickets for Cats are now on sale through Broadway Portland.