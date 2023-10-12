PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Attention all Swifties (and people otherwise known as fans): You, too, can watch Taylor Swift perform in concert in the form of “Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour” film at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 S.E. Water Ave.

The concert film opens Friday, Oct. 13 (sold out) and continues each Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 5 in OMSI’s Empirical Theater. Tickets remain for all shows except opening night, OMSI says.

Admission is $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for youth/seniors (with no passes or discounts allowed).

From OMSI: The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

The thing is the documentary will likely draw huge crowds — including all the people who couldn’t get tickets to see Swift live on the extremely popular “Eras Tour.”

