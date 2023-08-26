The iconic pumpkin greets both citizens and visitors each year at Spirit of Halloweentown in St. Helens. (Courtesy: City of St. Helens)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Spirit of Halloweentown is going to take on a special flavor this year.

The annual St. Helens event is honoring the 25th anniversary of the release of the Disney Channel original movie, “Halloweentown.”

The movie, starring Debbie Reynolds, was filmed, for the most part, in the St. Helens Riverfront District. The movie gave the iconic Columbia County Courthouse and the nearby St. Helens City Hall worldwide visibility.

The event attracts tens of thousands of visitors yearly. The Spirit of Halloweentown has been featured on, among other media outlets, ABC News, MTV, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, BuzzFeed, Country Living and the Huffington Post.

The Spirit of Halloweentown, according to St. Helens officials, “is regularly listed as a national destination spot for Halloween celebrations.”

