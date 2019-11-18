Giant poop in Pioneer Square ‘like a ride at Disney World’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has seen a lot of weird things over the years, and this weekend, a new event was added to that list. A giant, inflatable poop emoji has taken up residence at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The display contains a movie theater and is a part of a marketing event hosted by the Poo-Pourri company. Within the display, participants sit in individual stalls on toilets. Each stall is complete with a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of Poo-Pourri, and a TV. There are also visual displays projected on the ceiling inside the giant poop.

Inside the poop emoji theater in Pioneer Square. The display is open to the public through Tuesday. November 17, 2019 (KOIN)

“Our owner is very spiritual, and she’s gotten rid of the toxic smells in bathrooms, so she wants to get rid of the toxic thoughts in your brain here,” said Sandra Phillips of Poo-Pourri. “This is a 360-degree IMAX theater experience. It’s kind of like a ride at Disney World.”

In support of World Toilet Day, Poo-Pourri plans to donate $2 for every Giant Poo visitor in Portland to local partners at the World Toilet Organization. Celebrated on November 19, World Toilet Day aims to bring awareness and inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

The poop display is free to the public, and will be open until Tuesday night at 10 p.m.