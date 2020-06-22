Golden Globes set Feb. 28 for pandemic-delayed ceremony

FILE – This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows Golden Globes signage on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday. The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that’s arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season. Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honors remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theater screenings that’s only now easing.

Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn’t specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC.