Barbie was the most-searched costume in Portland, Eugene and Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Google revealed the most-searched costumes for Halloween this year, and a certain blonde-haired doll seems to be the trend for Portland along with the rest of the U.S.

Each spooky season, the search engine releases the results of Frightgeist: a nationwide study of the most popular Halloween looks.

“Pulling from the top 500 costume searches in the United States, Frightgeist used Google Trends to tell people what costumes were trending around them and help them find a costume that was sure to turn heads,” Google said.

Unsurprisingly, Barbie took the No. 1 spot for costume searches in Portland and across the U.S. The costume’s popularity can most likely be accredited to the movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds, which became a Blockbuster hit when it was released over the summer.

While Eugene and Medford residents joined Portlanders in the search for Barbie costumes, Google results show that Bend residents have a different idea for their Halloween celebrations. According to the results, the top costumes in Bend are Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from Nickelodeon cartoon “Spongebob SquarePants.”

The second most-searched costume in the Portland area was dinosaurs, which also took the No. 2 spot last year.

Portland’s other top choices were princesses, Wednesday Addams and Spider-Man.

Each of those costumes were popularized by recent films and TV shows as well, including “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey, Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Wednesday” and newly-released animated movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Outside of Barbie, princesses and Spider-Man, witches and fairies were the top costumes in the nation.