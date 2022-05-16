PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gorillaz is coming to Portland later this year.

The virtual act is slated to stop at the Moda Center during its just-announced North American leg of its world tour in 2022.

The show will be Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band will have a number of other guest performers during its 21-stop arena tour, which starts on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Vancouver, followed by a stop at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday, Sept. 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. PST.

Go to Gorillaz.com or Livenation.com for more information on tickets, pre-sales and more.