File photo of Michael J. Fox at the 2017 Oscars in Los Angeles. | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beloved Hollywood celebs, including “Back to the Future” star Michael J Fox, fictional and real-life space traveler William Shatner and actor Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” franchise, will be in attendance at the Portland Fan Expo in February.

The event, formerly known as “Wizard World,” will be held in the Oregon Convention Center from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. Jerry Milani told KOIN 6 News that Fox will be in attendance on Feb. 17 and 18. Fans can purchase photo ops and in-person memorabilia signings leading up to his appearances.

“Hello, McFly!” Fan Expo announced in a press release. “From the “Back to the Future” franchise to TV hits like “Family Ties” and “Spin City,” Michael J. Fox has thrilled and moved millions with his performances, as well as his commitment to the campaign for increased Parkinson’s disease research. Now fans will have the chance to meet this transcendent star when he travels to Fan Expo Portland.”

Portland Fan Expo will also feature actors Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Hellboy”), Katee Sackhoff (“The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Sam Raimi (“The Evil Dead,” “Spider-Man”), Anthony Daniels (“Star Wars” franchise), “Star Trek” franchise players Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Anson Mount, and “Trailer Park Boys” stars Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

More celebrities, authors, voice actors, behind-the-scenes types and cosplayers will be announced in the coming weeks.