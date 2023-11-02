PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to have the time of your life as Green Day just announced that their upcoming “The Saviors Tour” will be coming to Providence Park September 25, 2024.

According to the band, the tour will be a celebration of 30 years since the release of their landmark album “Dookie,” 20 years since “American Idiot” and in honor of their new upcoming album Saviors”

It was announced in October that concerts would be returning to Providence Park with Foo Fighters set to play the first show in August.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Nov. 8 for pre-sale (you can sign up to get pre-sale access on the Green Day’s website) and on Nov. 10 for general sale.

The show at Providence Park will include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.