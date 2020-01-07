Hard work rewarded with Laika Studio’s award win

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local animation studio came home from Beverly Hills with a rather impressive trophy from the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Laika Studios, based in Hillsboro, won for Best Animated Film for their movie, “Missing Link.” The film is a stop-motion animation about a Sasquatch from the Pacific Northwest.

“It takes us so long to get these things done. But then, at the end of it, you’re so excited to share it with the world and you’re so proud of the work,” said Visual Effects Supervisor Steve Emerson. “It has just been a fantastic experience, being a part of this.”

Zach Galifianakis and Hugh Jackman headlined the all-star cast.

The studio’s last full-length film, “Kubo and the Two Strings,” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2017 but didn’t win.