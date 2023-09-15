The Siren Theater relocated from Old Town to Northeast Portland earlier this spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While several places such as Revolution Hall and the Aladdin Theater host comics in addition to musicians, there’s a select few spaces that have comedy shows as their mainstay.

Here are the Portland venues championing the local comedy scene.

Location: 1510 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Helium Comedy Club spans across the U.S., but the Rose City location continuously brings in local and nationally-known talent.

Soon, the Southeast Portland venue will host “Jay and Silent Bob” lead Jason Mewes, “Friday” actor Mike Epps and social media star Lil Sasquatch.

The space also offers entry-level comedy classes for those interested in performing their own stand-up.

Location: 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Kickstand Comedy is well known for its free summer series “Comedy In the Park,” but the venue hosts fun events throughout all four seasons.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, the nonprofit theater will present sketch comedy show “B-Sides and Rarities” and interactive show “Imagine-Nation” in partnership with the Spotlight Family Arts Festival.

Additionally, Kickstand Comedy holds improv, sketch, stand-up and writing classes. Potential students can sign up for scholarships online.

Location: 2432 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Found in the Central Eastside District, Funhouse Lounge is an all-encompassing arts venue with musical performances, burlesque shows, open mic nights and, of course, comedy.

One of the lounge’s monthly events is “Portland Secrets,” a comedy show where the hosts read secrets anonymously submitted by Portlanders. In another interactive show, “Leave Your Troubles at the Door,” audience members write their problems down and submit them to the performing comics.

Location: 3913 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

After several years in Old Town, the Siren Theater relocated to Northeast Portland earlier this spring. The performance arts venue has continued to host stand-up, improv and variety shows in its new home.

Josh Potter, Liz Miele and Mike Falzone will headline upcoming shows.

Location: 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97211

This all-ages venue offers comedy shows to all, “with an emphasis on providing a platform for underserved voices.”

Upcoming events include alternative comedy showcase “Something Weird,” the improvised “Musical: The Musical,” and the “Curious Comedy Showdown” — which is apparently “The Hunger Games” of comedy.

The theater hosts comedy workshops, beginners’ improv classes and youth camps as well.