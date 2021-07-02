Here’s where to watch fireworks shows in Portland area

People are silhouetted against a fireworks display by China’s Lidu Fireworks company, during the annual fireworks festival, Singapore, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bans on fireworks are in place in many places across the Portland metro area. Other regions have stopped short of issuing bans but are urging community members to find other ways to celebrate amid drought conditions.

Here are where you can watch professional fireworks shows in the region: