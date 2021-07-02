Here’s where to watch fireworks shows in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bans on fireworks are in place in many places across the Portland metro area. Other regions have stopped short of issuing bans but are urging community members to find other ways to celebrate amid drought conditions.
Here are where you can watch professional fireworks shows in the region:
- North Plains: 10 p.m. at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
- St. Helens: 1:30 at Columbia County Courthouse Plaza
- Hillsboro: Following the Hillsboro Hops game at Ron Tonkin Field
- Keizer: July 2nd and 4th at Volcanoes Stadium
- The Dalles: 10 p.m. Fort Dalles Fourth Fireworks Show
- Oregon Coast: Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City, Coos Bay