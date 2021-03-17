Here’s where you can see the 2021 Oscar nominated films

Oscars to be awarded April 25

by: Aaron Lafferty, WOOD

This combination photo shows poster art for best picture Oscar nominees, top row from left, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” bottom row from left, “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” Sound of Metal,” and The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Sony Pictures Classics/Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, A24, Searchlight Pictures, Focus Features, Amazon Studios, Netflix via AP)

(WOOD) — 2020 was a weird year. It was an especially challenging year for movie studios, movie theaters, and distributors. Some of the movies nominated for Oscars played in theaters, many went to streaming services only.

This year we have eight Best Picture nominees, but it’s likely you haven’t seen them all:
“The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. But it’s not just the Best Picture nominees you might want to watch before the big night on April 25

So if you’re like me and need to catch up, I have compiled a list of where you can watch most of the nominees (in order of most nominations to least nominations):

Mank” (10 nominations) – Netflix

The Father” (6 nominations) – in theaterslimited release

Judas and the Black Messiah” (6 nominations) – in theaterslimited release

Minari” (6 nominations) – in theaterslimited release

Nomadland” (6 nominations) – in theaterslimited release

Sound of Metal” (6 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

The Trial of the Chicago 7” (6 nominations) – Netflix

Promising Young Woman” (5 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (5 nominations) – Netflix

News of the World” (4 nominations) – in theaterslimited release

One Night in Miami” (3 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

Soul” (3 nominations) – Disney Plus

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm…” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)

Hillbilly Elegy” (2 nominations) – Netflix

Emma” (2 nominations) – HBO/HBOMax

Mulan” (2 nominations) – Disney PlusAmazon Prime (extra)

Pinocchio” (2 nominations) – home video March 2020

Another Round” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)

Tenet” (2 nominations) – home video, various streaming

The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (1 nomination) – Hulu

Pieces of a Woman” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Da 5 Bloods” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (1 nomination) – Netflix

The Life Ahead” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Greyhound” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+

Love and Monsters” (1 nomination) – Amazon Prime (extra)

The Midnight Sky” (1 nomination) – Netflix

The One and Only Ivan” (1 nomination) – Disney Plus

The White Tiger” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Onward” (1 nomination) – Disney PlusAmazon Prime (extra)

Over the Moon” (1 nomination) – Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (1 nomination) – Netflix

Wolfwalkers” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+

*does not currently include Documentary Films, Short Films, and movies only nominated for International Feature

