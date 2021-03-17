Here’s where you can see the 2021 Oscar nominated films

This combination photo shows poster art for best picture Oscar nominees, top row from left, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” bottom row from left, “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” Sound of Metal,” and The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Sony Pictures Classics/Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, A24, Searchlight Pictures, Focus Features, Amazon Studios, Netflix via AP)

(WOOD) — 2020 was a weird year. It was an especially challenging year for movie studios, movie theaters, and distributors. Some of the movies nominated for Oscars played in theaters, many went to streaming services only.

This year we have eight Best Picture nominees, but it’s likely you haven’t seen them all:

“The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. But it’s not just the Best Picture nominees you might want to watch before the big night on April 25

So if you’re like me and need to catch up, I have compiled a list of where you can watch most of the nominees (in order of most nominations to least nominations):



“Mank” (10 nominations) – Netflix



“The Father” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release



“Judas and the Black Messiah” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release



“Minari” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release



“Nomadland” (6 nominations) – in theaters, limited release



“Sound of Metal” (6 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)



“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (6 nominations) – Netflix



“Promising Young Woman” (5 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)



“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (5 nominations) – Netflix



“News of the World” (4 nominations) – in theaters, limited release



“One Night in Miami” (3 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)



“Soul” (3 nominations) – Disney Plus



“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm…” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (included)



“Hillbilly Elegy” (2 nominations) – Netflix



“Emma” (2 nominations) – HBO/HBOMax



“Mulan” (2 nominations) – Disney Plus, Amazon Prime (extra)



“Pinocchio” (2 nominations) – home video March 2020



“Another Round” (2 nominations) – Amazon Prime (extra)



“Tenet” (2 nominations) – home video, various streaming



“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (1 nomination) – Hulu



“Pieces of a Woman” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“Da 5 Bloods” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“The Life Ahead” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“Greyhound” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+



“Love and Monsters” (1 nomination) – Amazon Prime (extra)



“The Midnight Sky” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“The One and Only Ivan” (1 nomination) – Disney Plus



“The White Tiger” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“Onward” (1 nomination) – Disney Plus, Amazon Prime (extra)



“Over the Moon” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (1 nomination) – Netflix



“Wolfwalkers” (1 nomination) – AppleTV+



*does not currently include Documentary Films, Short Films, and movies only nominated for International Feature

WOOD in Grand Rapids is a sister station with KOIN 6 News