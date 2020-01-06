Hillsboro studio wins Best Animated Film at Golden Globes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Awards season officially kicked off with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday. Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the award show for the 5th time, which honored achievements in television and film.
While star-studded films like “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and fan favorites like “Fleabag” took home multiple wins, perhaps what was most locally notable was the moment “Missing Link” took home the award for Best Animated Feature.
Hillsboro-based animation studio Laika released the film in the spring of 2019. “Missing Link” follows an explorer (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who meets a Sasquatch-type creature (Zach Galifianakis) and helps him meet his Yeti cousins in the Himalayas.
The local animation studio is led by President Travis Knight, and owned by his father, Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Laika blends stop-motion animation with computer generated effects to create its animated films.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.