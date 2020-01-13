Hillsboro’s Laika Studios nominated for Academy Award

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just one week after bringing home a Golden Globe, Hillsboro’s own Laika Studios is nominated for an Oscar.

Laika Studios won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film for their movie, “Missing Link,” which is now nominated for the same Academy Award. The film is a stop-motion animation about a Sasquatch from the Pacific Northwest.

“It takes us so long to get these things done. But then, at the end of it, you’re so excited to share it with the world and you’re so proud of the work,” said Visual Effects Supervisor Steve Emerson after taking home the Golden Globe. “It has just been a fantastic experience, being a part of this.”

Zach Galifianakis and Hugh Jackman headlined the all-star cast.

The studio’s last full-length film, “Kubo and the Two Strings,” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2017 but didn’t win.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather