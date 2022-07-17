Rachel Sinclair, aka Hott Mess, captured the US Air Guitar championship at Dante’s in Portland, July 16, 2022 (Courtesy screen grab)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2019, Portland’s Rob Messell — aka The Marquis — was crowned the Air Guitar World Champion.

Now Rachel Sinclair, performing this year as Hott Mess, will have the chance to become the next world champion.

On Saturday night, 20 competitors took to the Air Guitar stage at Dante’s in Portland for the US championship and a berth in the world championship in Oulu, Finland on August 26.

Among the performers joining Hott Mess in the finals were CindAirella, Human Airer, Air-rivederci and Whiskey Ginger.

One of the contestants at the National Air Guitar Championships, Air Rivedici, performs at Dante’s in Portland, July 16, 2022 (Courtesy via Air Guitar Championship)

Over 3 hours of performances, 5 judges — using the old figure skating scale of 4.0 to 6.0 — ranked the performers who gave it their all in a short air guitar routine.

At the end of the night, Hott Mess earned the title.

This does not appear to be Sinclair’s first year as an air guitar performer. She’s competed in previous years, including in the 2018 world championships under the stage name “Agnes Young.”

The Air Guitar World Championships have been held in Oulu, Finland each year of the competition (except during the pandemic) since 1996. Their website said it “is part of Oulu August Festival, un umbrella organization that brings all manner of cultural events to the city of Oulu and its surroundings in August.”

Messell, The Marquis, is in the Air Guitar Hall of Fame.