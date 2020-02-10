How to celebrate Valentine’s Day all week in the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are so many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long in the Portland metro area!
We’ve put together a fun list of places to go, things to buy and treats to eat!
- Memoz Cafe, a build-your-own dessert bar, is offering customizable sugar cookie conversation hearts. Cookies are $5 each and are available for pick-up in-store or can be ordered online.
- Petunia’s Pies & Pastries has a special dessert and cocktail menu as well as a cookie decorating class for kids on Thursday, February 13.
- Terrane at the Porter Hotel is offering a romantic dinner and wine pairing for two.
- Xport at the Porter Hotel is offering specialty cocktails and a unique menu. Singles will be sitting on the left and couples on the right.
- The Nines Hotel is offering an ultra-luxurious package for couples.
- Salt & Straw is showcasing five new ice cream flavors.
- The Portland Spirit has a boat party on Friday night.
- Oaks Amusement Park has a family-friendly event on Friday night.
