PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A high-profile Portland murder case is the premise of a new Lifetime dramatic crime movie.

“How to Murder Your Husband” is a film based on the murder of Daniel Brophy, a beloved chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. His students found him dead on the floor of a kitchen in the institute on June 2, 2018. Investigators discovered he’d been shot twice through the heart.

His wife, romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, had previously written a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband” – the namesake for the upcoming Lifetime movie. She was arrested in September 2018 and charged with murdering her husband.

The pandemic delayed Crampton Brophy’s trial until the spring of 2022. On May 25, a jury found her guilty of killing her husband and was sentenced to life in prison on June 13.

The case was covered by several national news outlets.

According to IMDB, Cybill Shepherd will Play Nancy Crampton Brophy and Steve Guttenberg will play Daniel Brophy. Kate Mitchell will play Daniel’s mother Karen Brophy.

The film will be directed by Stephen Tolkin, a screenwriter known for working on crime dramas based on real events.

“How to Murder Your Husband” will be released on January 14, 2023.