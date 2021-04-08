Hunt for ‘magical’ golden eggs in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hunt is on for golden eggs packed with prizes hidden throughout downtown Portland.

The egg hunt started Thursday and will run through Sunday. The Portland Business Alliance said “magical golden eggs” will be hidden throughout the downtown area. Clues to the egg locations will be posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at 11:45 a.m. each day of the hunt.

The first person or group to find the golden egg gets to keep it and wins a so-called “Explorer Package” which contains gift cards and other items from downtown retailers, restaurants and hotels.

Those who take part in the hunt must wear masks and follow safety measures when entering businesses. Participants can only win once and selected packages will require a 21+ ID card.

The egg hunt is sponsored by the Downtown Marketing Initiative, which is part of the Portland Business Alliance.