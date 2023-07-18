PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ilani is getting ready to host its first-ever Tacos, Tequila and Taps Festival this week — a three-day culinary celebration with some of the nation’s top taco-makers and tons of tequila, mezcal and other drinks on tap.

Tickets for the fest — which runs Thursday, July 20 through Saturday July 22 — are available online.

“First of all, you need some great taqueros and taqueras, so we have chefs coming from Mexico, Chicago, we have three vendors from Los Angeles and really the stars of the local scene in Portland and Vancouver that are going to make up a bulk of the festival,” headlining chef, author and James Beard Award winner, Bill Esparza said.

“We’re really trying to feature a variety of styles from different Mexican states,” Esparza said. “Plus, the emerging scene of young chefs that are innovating here in the United States.”

