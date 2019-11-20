In Musgraves’ Christmas special, her grandma steals the show

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” at Metrograph, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves knows who the real star is in her family — her grandmother. That’s why the singer put the woman she calls Nana in her upcoming holiday special, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.”

The special debuts Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video. The show features a number of celebrities, including Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden and Kendall Jenner.

A special screening was held Tuesday in New York.

Musgraves initially worried how her grandmother would handle being on camera, but those fears quickly subsided.

Musgraves says “she was like giving us different inflections like she knew what to do.”

Musgraves took home female vocalist of the year and video of the year for “Rainbow’’ at the Country Music Association Awards last week.