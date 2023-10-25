Only one contestant will walk away with $250,000 and the title of "Ink Master"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next week, a battle between artists will return to the small screen.

The 15th season of hit reality competition show “Ink Master” will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

In the show, 15 new tattoo artists will enter the shop to show off their skills in grueling challenges — but only one contestant will walk away with $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

Ryan Ashley, the show’s first female winner and judge for the upcoming season, told KOIN 6 what fans can expect from this new season.