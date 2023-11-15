PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It could be time to get rid of your inner Grinch and get into the holiday spirit. And with 40 days left until Christmas, Portland radio stations are already feeling festive.

The Rose City’s contemporary Christian music station, 104.1 — also known as The Fish — started early this year. Before Halloween even came to a close, the station announced that it’d be playing all Christmas music all season long.

According to its website, the radio station plays festive tracks throughout the holiday season to bring in more listeners.

“Many friends and family members who would never listen to Christian radio are more open to do so when they’re listening to a station playing all Christmas music,” The Fish wrote. “We’re doing this to reach as many people in [and] around Portland/Vancouver with the fantastic Christmas message as possible.”

So far, the station has played popular songs like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee, Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells”, and Pentatonix’s version of “Mary Did You Know?”.

The Fish has also asked listeners to request the tracks they want to hear this year.

Another local station, K103, “flipped the Christmas switch” on Nov. 10. The first festive tune they played was “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms. Portlanders can expect more of that 24/7 throughout the holidays.

In honor of the giving season, the radio station is also offering $1000 cash prizes to the select few lucky listeners who catch the keywords and submit them online each weekday.

Charlie 97.1, Portland’s self-proclaimed “FUN” Christmas music station, is already in the spirit as well.

“We’re playing all your favorites, from classics like George Michael’s ‘Last Christmas’ to modern faves like Michael Bublé and the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey!” 97.1 said.