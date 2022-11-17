PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” is now showing at Portland’s Keller Auditorium.

The story, told through the music of Alanis Morisette, follows a family dealing with personal issues when a character is sexually assaulted — stirring up trauma.

Allison Sheppard, who plays Bella in the musical, explained “our show does a beautiful job of giving you something to relate to, that might be a little hard and a little messy, but also tells you at the end that it’s going to be okay.”

“Jagged Little Pill” is playing through Sunday. Tickets are available on the Broadway in Portland website.