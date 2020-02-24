Jane Goodall’s ‘The Book of Hope’ coming out in 2021

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist, addresses the media during a press conference as part of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Celadon Books announced Monday, Feb. 24, that Goodall’s “The Book of Hope” will be published in the Fall 2021. The new project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the best selling “The Book of Joy,” and comes 60 years after the celebrated primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa. (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Goodall’s next book will be a tribute to her enduring optimism.

Celadon Books announced Monday that Goodall’s “The Book of Hope” will be published in fall 2021. The project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the bestselling “The Book of Joy,” and comes 60 years after the celebrated primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa.

“’The Book of Hope’ will serve as an extraordinary exploration of our very nature as human beings and offer a compelling path forward to create hope in our own lives and in the world,” according to Celadon’s announcement. “Through both Jane’s observation and the latest scientific research, readers will experience the resilience of nature to recover from the harm we have inflicted and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of loss and devastation.”

Goodall’s previous books include “My Friends the Chimpanzees,” “In the Shadow of Man” and “The Ten Trusts: What We Must Do To Care for the Animals We Love.”