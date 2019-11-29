Black Friday shoppers get early start at Jantzen Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shoppers got the jump on the Black Friday competition this year at Portland’s Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.

Best Buy opened its doors at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday but customers started lining up hours earlier, hoping to score some of the store’s best deals.

“We came here to get a Macbook Pro and we left with 3 AirPods, 2 Apple Watches and a Macbook and a TV and a partridge in a pear tree,” said shopper Sarah.

Sarah and her mom, McKenna, told KOIN 6 News they managed to get into the store before the line formed — just barely.

“We got here at 5:20, we walked right in the building and walked right to the Apple products,” said McKenna.

“Just like VIP,” Sarah chimed in.

The pair planned to visit Target and Fred Meyer. McKenna said socks at Fred Meyer would be 50% off when the store opened for Black Friday at 5 a.m.

Best Buy shoppers in Jantzen Beach got a jump on their Black Friday shopping a day early, Nov. 28, 2019. (KOIN)

Online shopping

Those planning to shop from the comfort of their homes have some things to look out for this year.

Experts say fake retail sites now outnumber real retail sites. But they also say each fake site will provide a red flag that consumers can spot — such as reviews for coats on a shoe site, and 100% of reviews are bad reviews.

The red flags used to include bad grammar and crazy looking URLs, but attackers are more savvy than that now.

Over half of holiday shoppers plan to buy online. If you do, experts suggest using 3rd-party payment systems like PayPal or Venmo to avoid giving out your direct debit/credit card information.

