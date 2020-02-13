Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc Podcast

February 12, 2020 – Fonda Lee:

Fonda Lee is a former corporate strategist turned author of several hit books. Jenny talks to her about her popular Green Bone Saga series, writing action scenes and working on a comic series for Marvel.

January 30, 2020 – Jennifer Longo:

This week, Jenny talks to author Jennifer Longo about reading, writing her award-nominated debut novel Six Feet Over It and growing up on Washington’s Bainbridge Island.

January 8, 2020 – Athena Morgan:

After reading Fifty Shades of Grey, Athena Morgan wanted to give writing a try. She began writing her first novel, Somebody’s Watching in 2015 and she hasn’t stopped writing suspenseful psychological thrillers with a saucy twist since. Jenny talks with her about that, and the world of self-publishing.

December 11, 2019 – Joshua Savage:

Joshua Savage was a teacher who wanted to write books. After attempting to get them published the traditional route, he opted for self-publishing. Years later, he has written his first book not published by himself, “100 things to do in Bend before you die.” Jenny talks to him about that, his passion for Central Oregon and what’s next for the diverse writer.

November 27, 2019 – Elani Memory & Emma McIlroy:

Talking to young kids about topics like racism, depression or body image can be tough, but now, there’s a book for that. This week we talk with two of the local authors from the “A Kids Book About” series, about how the simple books can help younger brains understand complex issues.

November 13, 2019 – HR Mason:

HR Mason is an Ohio girl transplanted into the Pacific Northwest. She is a homeschooling mom of three daughters, wife of one mail man, and a people-watching introvert who can be found hiding in the nearest corner. She talks to Jenny in about her transition from lighter books… to the dark side.

October 30, 2019 – Aron Nels Steinke:

Aron Nels Steinke grew up reading coming books about superheroes. Now, he writes graphic novels loosely based on his ‘day job’ as a teacher. He talks to Jenny about how he started writing, drawing anthropomorphs and receiving notes from his students about farts.

October 16, 2019 – Brooke Barker:

Writer and illustrator Brooke Barker likes Sad Animal Facts and witty thoughts. Jenny talks to her about her beginnings at a famous ad agency in Portland, being a quintessential millennial and about her newest book, a collaboration with her husband, that’s all about being weird.

October 2, 2019 – Marcia Coffey Turnquist:

After a career in television news, former KOIN anchor Marcia Coffey Turnquist is now a published author. She talks to Jenny about the change in career paths, her first book The God of Sno Cone Blue and what comes next.

September 17, 2019 – Nancy Richardson Fischer:

Nancy Richardson Fischer started her career writing for the circus! After crafting stories about elephants and performers, she moved on to LucasFilm, and then landed a writing gig for famed gymnastics coach Bela Karoly. These days, Nancy is crafting young adult novels, and Jenny talks to her about how they’re inspired by her real-life experiences.

September 4, 2019 – William Ritter:

William Ritter is not only a New York Times bestselling author, but he’s also braves the classroom every day as a high school teacher in Oregon. In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny talks to him about his successful Jackaby series for young adult readers, how Sherlock Holmes impacted his writing and how he draws inspiration from his own life for his fictional stories.

July 31, 2019 – Stuart Perrin:

Who doesn’t like to relax? This week, Jenny talks to American Kundalini Yoga spiritual master Stuart Perrin. They chat about his new book, with Oregon ties, his work in correctional facilities and why you have to work hard to relax.

