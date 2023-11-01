The Jonas Brothers will perform some tracks from their Disney Channel era

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big names will take the stage in several Portland venues throughout the month of November.

English songstresses, Portland-area-based rappers and Texas-born Latin pop artists are on the upcoming concert calendar.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

After opening for popular artists Kali Uchis and SZA earlier this year, English artist Raye is headlining some shows of her own. Concert attendees will be most familiar with the pop R&B singer’s viral hit “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake.

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Former Disney Channel stars the Jonas Brothers will perform tracks from five of their six albums during their Portland show. Fans can expect classic tracks like “S.O.S.” as well as more recent songs like “Sucker.”

When: Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

To commemorate 25 years of her only solo album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” the singer-songwriter has returned to the stage. Her setlist will feature iconic songs such as “Nothing Even Matters” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Houston-born rapper Travis Scott announced a second show in the Rose City after fans nearly sold out the first. The upcoming concert will support his latest release “Utopia,” which debuted at No. 1 on the top 200 albums chart.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Rapper and poet Noname, born as Fatimah Nyeema Warne, is supporting her newest album “Sundial” on her current tour. Music critics have dubbed the album a “cool and masterful interrogation of the culture.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

Wynne was crowned Billboard’s R&B / Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month in July, after releasing her “Some Like It Hot” EP that same month. Now, the Lake-Oswego-raised artist Wynne is closing out her headlining tour in her home state of Oregon.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Theater of the Clouds, 1016-1098 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Mexican-American performer Pepe Aguilar has won several Grammy Awards across his five decades in the Latin music scene. The singer released his most recent album “A La Medida” in 2022.