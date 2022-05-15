PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the heels of releasing his first album in years, Kendrick Lamar will bring “The Big Steppers Tour” to Moda Center on August 26.

The album, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” is the first new album he’s released since DAMN, which won a Pulitzer Prize for Music. One review of the new album called it a “sprawling and deeply uncomfortable work that combines the musical variety of both DAMN. and 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly over the course of its 73-minute runtime.”

Tickets for Kendrick Lamar’s concert at Moda Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster.