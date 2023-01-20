PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, officially kicks off this Sunday, Jan. 22. The weeks-long holiday will welcome the Year of the Rabbit, which is a symbol of longevity and prosperity.

Here are five events in and around Portland that celebrate the holiday.

Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Oregon Convention Center at 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97232

The annual Chinese New Year cultural fair mixes traditional and modern activities, such as Chinese folk dances, instrumental music, calligraphy and games. Buy your ticket here.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Milwaukie Community Center

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr., Milwaukie, OR 97222 United States

This free event educates families on Lunar New Year traditions through activities, arts and crafts, and performances that feature drums, cymbals and lion dancers. The community center will also provide guests with light refreshments.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Vancouver Mall

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662

The White Lotus Lion Dancers will be joined by drummers for a show in the Vancouver Mall’s Center Court. The performance “symbolizes prosperity and good luck,” and is open to all ages. Afterward, VIP members can head to the MyPerks Lounge for painting, sculpting and other activities.

Lan Su Chinese Garden Presents Lunar New Year

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: 239 NW Everett St., Portland, Oregon 97209

Portland’s Chinese Garden hosts Lunar New Year celebrations for the full duration of the 16-day-long holiday, with some standout events during its opening weekend. Beginning this Saturday, you can see the Portland Chinese Dance Troupe, watch martial arts performances, make your own Lunar New Year paper bunny and more.

Lunar New Year Party

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Sports Bra at 2512 NE Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97232

The Northeast Portland sports bar by and for women is hosting a Lunar New Year Party of its own, complete with food and cocktail specials for people over the age of 21. The White Lotus Lion Dancers will start off their performance at 7 p.m.

The bar owners ask attendees to bring cash to tip the performers and raise funds for the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon.