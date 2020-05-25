Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike of new ‘Star Trek’ a welcome new icon

(AP) — On TV, Captain Kirk was the original “Star Trek” leader — steadfast, eloquent, intellectually curious, generally honorable. He could also be brooding, privileged, and a top-down manager. But Kirk had been preceded as captain of the Enterprise by Christopher Pike, who only appeared once in the original series.
Now, Captain Pike is back, played by actor Anson Mount. And after a season-long guest stint on “Star Trek: Discovery,” he’s getting his own pre-Kirk show that will showcase his earlier adventures with Spock.
Mount’s Captain Pike may just be the best leader that the “Star Trek” universe has ever produced.
