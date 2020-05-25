Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike of new ‘Star Trek’ a welcome new icon

This image released by CBS All Access shows, from left, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike of the the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise. (Michael Gibson/CBS via AP)

(AP) — On TV, Captain Kirk was the original “Star Trek” leader — steadfast, eloquent, intellectually curious, generally honorable. He could also be brooding, privileged, and a top-down manager. But Kirk had been preceded as captain of the Enterprise by Christopher Pike, who only appeared once in the original series.

Now, Captain Pike is back, played by actor Anson Mount. And after a season-long guest stint on “Star Trek: Discovery,” he’s getting his own pre-Kirk show that will showcase his earlier adventures with Spock.

Mount’s Captain Pike may just be the best leader that the “Star Trek” universe has ever produced.