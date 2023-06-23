PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a fleet of hot air balloons!

The Tigard, Oregon Festival of Balloons returns this weekend and guests will have the chance to see 19 pilots take flight for this year’s activities.

According to the Festival of Balloons website, 15 pilots will be taking off each morning and another four will stay at the festival offering tethered rides.

The festival runs from June 23 through June 25 at Cook Park and tickets are available online.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the park Friday morning to get a look at the festivities.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.