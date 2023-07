PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local art installation is giving Portlanders a sense of joy and wonder.

Hopscotch is an immersive, interactive art installation featuring both local and international artists.

Located in a 23,000-square-foot space in Southeast Portland, guests are able to explore, play and escape from day-to-day life.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Hopscotch to show off some of what they have to offer.

