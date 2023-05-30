PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of brothers are working together to create an unforgettable experience with their new escape rooms in Beaverton.

Located at 597 Southwest 150th Avenue, Portal Adventures recently opened their new location in Beaverton featuring several different escape rooms and a lounge where guests can eat, drink and even watch as groups work to solve the puzzles.

The large-scale adventures are designed for groups and are open to all ages.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the new location to get a taste of what Portal Adventures has to offer.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.