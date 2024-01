PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local theatre group is back with a new show for the winter, taking on a classic princess tale.

The Portland Panto Players are kicking off their 2024 season with a production of Sleeping Beauty, taking the stage Saturday, Jan. 13.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan got a preview of this performance of Sleeping Beauty — with a special twist.

