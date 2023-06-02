PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Fairgrounds are about to transform into a world of fantasy and fairy tales as the Oregon Renaissance Faire returns.

Featuring artists, entertainers, craftsmen and merchants, the Oregon Renaissance Faire takes over the fairground for three weekends, each with a different theme.

Starting June 3 and 4, “The Vale of Dunrose” will become a land of fantasy and fairytales, then the following weekend on June 10 and 11 pirates invade and finally on June 17 and 18 a celebration of all things Celtic will arrive to close out the season.

Tickets for all of the weekends are available online and won’t be sold at the gate.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited “The Vale of Dunrose” to get a sneak peek at all of the fun things happening this weekend.

