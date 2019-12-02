KOIN favorites: Holiday events around Portland

The month of December is full of the holiday spirit!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is officially upon us! We took a look at events around town that embody the holiday spirit and rounded up our favorites.

ZooLights November 29 – January 5

1.5 million lights dazzle at the Oregon Zoo between 5 – 9 p.m. You can buy tickets in advance or at the gate.

Portland International Raceway Winter Wonderland November 29 – January 4

250 colorful set pieces light up this drive-through show. Hours are Sunday – Thursday, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 – 11 p.m.

The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights November 29 – December 30

The largest Christmas choral festival in the world! 160 indoor holiday concerts performed by schools, churches and civic choirs. Prepare to walk through the Grotto and spend more than an hour there.

Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights. November 30, 2019 (KOIN)

Christmas Ship Parade December 5 – December 22

Two fleets, the Columbia Fleet and the Willamette Fleet, will boat the rivers in boats decorated for the holiday.

Peacock Lane December 15 – 31

Between the hours of 6 – 11 p.m., Portlanders can drive through the neighborhood known for its Tudors spectacularly decorated in Christmas lights. An annual tradition since 1932!