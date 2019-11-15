Kumoricon takes over convention center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world of anime is taking over the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.
Kumoricon is a convention for Japanese culture and anime. The event will feature fashion brands, a cafe and a cosplay contest.
