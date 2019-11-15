Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Kumoricon takes over convention center

Entertainment

Kumoricon is a convention for Japanese culture

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world of anime is taking over the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

Kumoricon is a convention for Japanese culture and anime. The event will feature fashion brands, a cafe and a cosplay contest.

More about Kumoricon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget