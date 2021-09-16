LAIKA Studios bringing bestselling ‘Wildwood’ book to life

Artwork for “Wildwood” by LAIKA Studios. (Courtesy: LAIKA Studios)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The team that brought you “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” announced their next featured film — which is set in the Portland area!

The Hillsboro-based, award-winning animation studio LAIKA is releasing a new project titled “Wildwood.” The movie is based on the best-selling novel by the same name written by Colin Meloy — who you may know as the lead singer for the Portland indie band, The Decemberists.

Wildwood follows a girl trying to save her baby brother — who was taken by a murder of crows into an enchanted forest wonderland beyond Portland’s city limits.

“As a deep-dyed native son of Oregon, I have rainwater, microbrew, and fair-trade coffee coursing through my veins,” said LAIKA President and CEO Travis Knight. “With Wildwood, I have the opportunity to tell a madly ambitious story of magic, wonder, and danger set in the place I grew up. My very own Portland will join that pantheon of unforgettable fantasy realms, with a stirring epic that will kindle imaginations, lift spirits, and break hearts.”

The film is currently in production at LAIKA’s headquarters.

