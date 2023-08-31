PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lan Su Chinese Garden is welcoming guests this weekend for their annual Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market.

The three-day market, which Lan Su Chinese Garden calls the “most authentic Mid-Autumn Festival experience in the Pacific Northwest” will include lion dancing, lantern viewing, a petting zoo and over 20 local vendors.

“It’s such an exciting festival because we are bringing back classic night market to celebrate our mid-autumn festival,” said Venus Sun, vice president of culture and community with Lan Su Chinese Garden. “We have over 20 vendors joining us, they are all local, a lot of AAPI Asian American vendors.”

Tickets are available online.

Watch the video above to learn more.