Lars Larson: Rush Limbaugh ‘changed America’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The titan of conservative talk radio, Rush Limbaugh, “changed America in so many ways,” syndicated talk radio host Lars Larson said hours after Limbaugh’s death was announced.

Limbaugh, 70, lost a lengthy battle with lung cancer, his 4th wife, Kathryn, announced at the beginning of his program on Wednesday.

A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Larson, whose syndicated show originates in Portland, said Limbaugh’s death is a blow to the conservative community.

“Rush changed America in so many ways,” he told KOIN 6 News. “Of course on a personal matter, I work in the same business at a considerably lower level. I wouldn’t have been a conservative talk show host if it wasn’t for Rush Limbaugh.”

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988, eventually reaching an estimated 15.5 million people each week.

But Limbaugh was no stranger to controversy — many involved comments and attacks on liberals and minorities.

In 2003, while working as a sports analyst for ESPN, he caused an uproar after making race-related comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. He resigned from the network.

And in 2006, after a stint in rehab, police arrested Limbaugh saying he illegally obtained prescriptions from multiple doctors. He ultimately reached a deal with prosecutors.

Despite such controversies, Limbaugh was ubiquitous in Republican circles and a giant in radio, earning upwards of $50 million a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.