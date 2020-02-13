‘Let’s Be Weird Together’ celebrates quirky love

Live Now
Are you and your partner weird together? This book may be perfect for you this Valentine's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love but for one couple with ties to Portland, it’s also about celebrating their mutual weirdness.

Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel are quick to admit they are weird and they say you and your partner might be, too. So they wrote a book called “Let’s Be Weird Together.”

The book includes nicknames people use when they’re in love, interviews with loved ones (including Barker’s grandparents) and even weird love habits involving animals.

“One of my favorite examples is the angler fish which is this deep-sea fish and the female is actually much larger than the male,” Barker told KOIN 6 News at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland. “If a male angler fish is interested in a female angler fish, he’ll come closer and bite her and then let his body fuse with hers until he’s just sort of hanging off of her and he’s getting all his nutrients from her blood. And his eyes start to disappear and all his organs.”

A new book called “Let’s Be Weird Together” by Brooke Barker and Boaz Frankel at Broadway Books in Northeast Portland, Feb. 12, 2020. (KOIN)

Barker and Frankel are creative types and they’ve produced daily calendars together. Frankel has helped Barker with her book, “Sad Animal Facts.”

The couple has been touring the U.S. for “Let’s Be Weird Together” and have even met a quirky couple that ended up writing a song for them to help them promote their book.

“Let’s Be Weird Together” is available for purchase here

