PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Northwest Lineman Rodeo is returning to Gresham on Saturday.

The rodeo draws lineworkers from across the west coast, ready to compete and show their skills. The event is sponsored by Pacific Power, Portland General Electric, IBEW Local 125, IBEW Local 659 and Clark Public Utilities.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PGE Linneman Substation at 3490 W Powell Loop, Gresham. Winners qualify for the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas in October.

All proceeds from raffle and merchandise sales go to the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital.

Concessions and activities for kids will be available. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the rodeo website.