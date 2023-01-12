Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was on life support in a medically-induced coma Thursday afternoon after suffering cardiac arrest at her Southern California home, TMZ reported.

Sources tell the celebrity news website that a housekeeper found Presley, 54, unresponsive inside her bedroom in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles, Thursday morning.

Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived at the home moments later after taking their kids to school and performed CPR until paramedics took over and rushed Presley to a hospital, according to TMZ.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla Presley, her mother, posted on Instagram. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Priscilla Presley (left) and Lisa Marie Presley. (Instagram @priscillapresley)

Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a musician herself with her 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern” reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.

She also is known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage — a rabid fan of her father’s — Michael Jackson and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Check back for updates to this developing story.