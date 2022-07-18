Lizzo certainly knows how to make Portland feel 'special'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As if the release of her highly anticipated album “Special” on Friday wasn’t enough, Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo gave Portland a second gift Monday when she announced she’s making a second stop in the Rose City on her upcoming tour.

Lizzo, who already planned to perform at the Moda Center on November 4, will also perform at the venue on November 10.

This will be her first tour in three years.

Portland isn’t the only city Lizzo is hitting twice on “The Special Tour.” She also announced second shows in New York and Los Angeles. Lizzo tweeted Monday morning that tickets sold out quickly at the shows she had planned at these three locations, which is why she added the additional performances.

The tour kicks off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

Public ticket sales for the additional shows will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. American Express Card Members have early access and can start purchasing tickets Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Lizzo’s newest album “Special” was released Friday, July 15.