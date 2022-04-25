It's been three years since Lizzo last toured. She's coming to the Moda Center in fall 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With a new, highly-anticipated album set to be released in a few months, Lizzo increased the hype Monday by announcing the dates and locations for an upcoming tour — and one of the stops is in Portland.

Lizzo, a Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter, tweeted Monday morning saying this will be her first tour in three years.

“I’m finally coming back to YOU!” she wrote in her announcement about the 2022 “Special” tour.

The hip hop artist will kick off her tour to arenas around the U.S. with a performance at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on September 23.

Portland will be her first stop in the Pacific Northwest. She’ll perform at the Moda Center on Friday, Nov. 4.

Pre-sale tickets for American Express cardholders go on sale Tuesday, April 26. Lizzo also tweeted saying anyone who pre-orders her upcoming album called “Special” will get early access to tickets on Wednesday, April 27.

Lizzo’s album “Special” will be released July 15.