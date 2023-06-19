PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Singer/Songwriter and Producer Izzy Baba Melo is spearheading the Afro Kola Festival in Portland this summer, bringing the first afro-beat festival to the city.

The Afro Kola Festival is slated for August 8, with event details to be announced.

Baba Melo — whose own music fuses afro-beats, hip-hop, R&B, reggae and rap — says the festival will also feature different kinds of music.

“We didn’t just want to make it about afro-beats because we’re different diversities and cultures in Portland,” Baba Melo said.

Baba Melo and singer, Lani Kae, joined Everyday Northwest to share more about the fest and the inspiration behind their music.

