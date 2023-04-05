Los Lonely Boys in a photo provided April 4, 2023 by the Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Los Lonely Boys, Shemekia Copeland and Nik West are among the latest top flight blues stars confirmed for the 2023 Waterfront Blues Fest.

These acts join the previously announced headliners Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, JJ Grey & Mofro to play along the banks of the Willamette River in downtown Portland July 1-4.

Some of the other acts confirmed for this year’s Blues Fest are Cory Wong, Eric Gales, Curtis Salgado, CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band and Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie.

Four-day passes are now available. Single-day general admission, single-day Gold VIP tickets and Blues Cruises will go on sale later this spring.

