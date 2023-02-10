PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab your popcorn and prepare yourself for lots of laughs at the annual Portland Comedy Film Festival.

The Portland Comedy Film Festival was founded by Mikel Fair, who worked as a sound and post-production engineer for the film industry for 15 years. Fair was previously based in Houston, where he started the first Houston Comedy Film Festival in 2008.

The founder’s wife is originally from the Rose City, where the two moved shortly after getting married. After relocating to Portland, Fair decided he wanted to organize a comedy film festival for audiences in his new city as well.

Portland’s first comedy film festival was held in 2016. In its first two years, PCFF happened just once annually. Then, the event quickly grew in popularity and Fair thought he should take advantage of the increasing interest.

“We got to the point where we were saying no to films that were rated a nine out of 10 by our judging system,” Fair, Director of Film Festival Circuit, said. “We were getting 500 submissions every three months, so we decided to go ahead and open it up and do multiple days so we could be more current.”

According to Fair, PCFF could be a huge success in 2023 with four separate events — one for each season.

The Winter 2023 festival is right around the corner, and scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Clinton Street Theater at 2522 SE Clinton St.

It starts with a coffee social and networking event for people in the film industry, followed by an awards presentation and screenings of more than 50 comedies under 30 minutes.

“This [festival] is themed comedy for a reason. Our judges pick these films based on the ‘LOL’ moments making you laugh,” Faire said. “Unlike almost every other genre, you get the most feedback from your audience in real time, compared to a documentary or a drama where you may wait ‘til the end of the documentary or drama to clap.”

Of the featured films, some of Fair’s favorites include “Oh Myh Dating Hell“, “Puppet Seizure” and “Glumby: The Untold Story,” which was directed in Oregon.

However, filmmakers from all over the world are traveling to Portland to highlight their comedies at PCFF. You can buy a $9 ticket to watch their movies at the event here.

“It’s great to support things like this because, A, you get to see a ton of fresh movies that you’ve absolutely never seen anywhere else on the planet,” Fair said. Most of the selected films have never been screened in Oregon. “And two, you’re supporting a great institution, Clinton Street Theater.”