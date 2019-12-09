Complete list of the Golden Globe nominations

Golden Globe Ambassadors Paris Brosnan, right, and Dylan Brosnan, from left, pose with presenters Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson on stage following the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

Best foreign language film: “The Farewell”; “Les Misérables”; “Pain and Glory”; “Parasite.”

Best animated motion picture: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Barry”: Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The Politician.”

Best drama TV series: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession.”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman.”

Best original song: “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats,” music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2,” music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé; “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo.

Best original score: “Alexandre Desplat, ”Little Women”; Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Annette Bening, “The Report”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl.”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”